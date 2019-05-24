Transcript for Parents push to prevent hot-car deaths

I'm Trevor alt on Capitol Hill as we get closer to the summer the temperatures are warming up one think congress is trying to address today is the threat to children he left in hot cars one man who knows that all too well as they miles Harris and eleven years ago he left his son chase in the back of his vehicle. Chase died of heat stroke today miles told his story to congress from the house subcommittee about that day. Having no idea. What time it was at the end of the day a colleague of mine came up to my office. Around 5 PM. And said hey. Do you have a doll and your car. And I sit a doll. What are you talking about. It was then. That I realized. Oh my god. Mike. What have I done. I saw. My son chased through the window. Threw open the car door. And grabbed him. And rushed him to my office carrying him and screaming. Oh my god oh my god. Fighting a charge of India of involuntary manslaughter which thank god I was found. Not guilty. But it didn't matter to me. I was already guilty him. So full of shame and embarrassment and anger. I had killed last saw him. I cry every day for chased if there had been a simple alert. And in my car. This would not have happened. My son's honor we've made it a mission to try to help. Congress. Implement some sort of a car warning system. Please. I implore you to enact this legislation. Miles says in chases honor he's making it his mission to get congress to act so that this doesn't happen again to another child to another family he's pushing what's called. The hot car act it would require all vehicles to have some sort of warning or alert system that would let them know. To check the back seat drivers would have to do that as they shut off their engines one lawmaker referred to this as a crisis because 52 children died last year. After being left in hot cars. I'm sure brawl on Capitol Hill you're watching ABC news lots.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.