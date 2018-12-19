After Parkland, Trump school safety commission rejects age limits for gun buys

More
The Trump administration has released a report on school safety from a commission created in the wake of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
0:24 | 12/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After Parkland, Trump school safety commission rejects age limits for gun buys

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59906526,"title":"After Parkland, Trump school safety commission rejects age limits for gun buys","duration":"0:24","description":"The Trump administration has released a report on school safety from a commission created in the wake of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.","url":"/Politics/video/parkland-trump-school-safety-commission-rejects-age-limits-59906526","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.