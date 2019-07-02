Transcript for Parkland victim's dad, lawmaker clash at gun-violence hearing

And as we hear the stories and circumstances but those here I hope we do not forget. The pain and anguish and sense of loss felt by those all of the country. Have been the victims of violence at the hands of illegal aliens HR eight. Would not have stopped many of the circumstances I raised but it wall. Barrier on the southern border may have. And that's what were fighting for. Jim Lewis is spent. Everyone here is here at the at the I'm as a cast that the committee. Had no matter what you think it would any member of the committee they say or any witness of that matter. Must not comment. And so again I hope it will deal with all of the drivers of violence the greatest driver of violence in the circumstances. That I indicated was not the firearm. It was the fact that we have an immigration system that allows people to come here violently we engage in. There will be no comments. Or or demonstrations. Reese as chairman. Is there is there process in the committee whereby the very sane people are repeatedly interrupting the time of the members. But those people will be asked the department committee it's their. I well excuse me if it's the gentleman repeats that or any other comment I will direct news. I will directly be removed if he repeats it. Thank you mr. chairman not an odd observed that's three in eruptions of my time by the same individual. And that the chair is not utilizing his discretion or route that individual.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.