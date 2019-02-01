Transcript for Patrick Shanahan's 1st day as acting secretary of defense

I'm ABC's Elizabeth McLaughlin here at the Pentagon. It's the first day on the job for acting secretary of defense Patrick Shanahan. He was the former deputy under James Mattis and while he doesn't have any military or foreign policy experience. He didn't work for three decades at Boeing eventually this morning he was a Tyson hasn't US new counter pulled off his first day at the Pentagon in very early before the sun was eat an op. Just has his predecessor had that Annie held a large group meeting with service secretaries as well as the under secretary. And which he reportedly emphasized China China China according to a US defense official now the rest the day holds more big meetings including. A cabinet meeting at the white house with president trumped his first time as the acting secretary of defense. For ABC news live I'm Elizabeth McLaughlin.

