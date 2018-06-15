-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort faces new money laundering probe by US attorney's office in NY: source
-
Now Playing: Zeroing in on Manafort
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump campaign manager arrives at FBI
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Judge orders Paul Manafort to jail pending trial
-
Now Playing: Trump sounds off on North Korea, Cohen, Pruitt, Father's Day and more
-
Now Playing: Trump slams lawsuit against his family's foundation
-
Now Playing: Congressman makes play on anniversary of baseball shooting
-
Now Playing: Report criticizes Comey
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: North Korea Summit
-
Now Playing: IG report slams Comey for 'error of judgment' in Clinton email probe
-
Now Playing: Video shows Trump saluting North Korean general
-
Now Playing: Tense White House briefing centers on IG report, immigration
-
Now Playing: Sen. Ted Cruz previews charity basketball game against Jimmy Kimmel
-
Now Playing: FBI director says he accepts findings of highly-critical DOJ watchdog report
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions cites biblical verse in defense of immigration policies
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump's agreement with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan opposes family separation at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: FBI decisions not politically motivated but agent actions hurt rep: DOJ watchdog
-
Now Playing: WH: IG report 'reaffirmed the president's suspicions' about Comey's conduct