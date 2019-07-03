Transcript for Paul Manafort to face sentencing for financial crimes

Where are now going debt change means a little bit. All manner of Ford back in court today sentencing hearing taking place at ABC's Catherine folders is outside the courthouse in Alexandria Virginia. Manna for it had been. Convicted of eight felonies. And bank fraud tax invasion and that's going to carry up to 25 years in prison so. Doesn't look like he's gonna spend the rest of his days. Locked away. Oh outlook that's the question of why he's 69. Year old Manny certainly a concerned about that but here today this is the first of two ascendancy as one here and anyone in Washington DC in this is perhaps the most consequential one as you mentioned he faces up in nineteen. A to 25. Years in prison so we'll learn his fate here today multiple. Legal experts and folks that we've spoken to say it's quite likely that he won't. Get that much time but just remind you of this trial it was a one month long trial here in August he was found guilty on. Eight of those counts of tax evasion and being front and then he ultimately pleaded guilty to. Those other ten as part of a plea deal in Washington DC with. The special counsel a plea deal that he ultimately broke but I've been speaking to some folks in. Man a ports world who. It looked a resigned today to the idea of that he will get a lengthy sentence but at the same time are a little nervous this evil happened here today just a reminder of the judge in this case he's a colorful judge and at times took issue with Muller's team with Muller's prosecutors they. Had a trial and brought witnesses that are portrayed as man of what's lavish lifestyle he spent 151000 dollars on an rosters jacket he had luxury cars. And they just took issue with that at times he said we don't prosecute people for being rich but look the bottom line. Here is that manna for a well. Figure out his feet and something that judge Ellis says now while he may have and sympathy at times he usually says. Quote life is about choices you are responsible for the choices you make a line we heard a lot during his trial and could expect to hear that again today on. Our right thank you so much Kathy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.