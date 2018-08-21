Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts

More
The president's former campaign chairmen was on trial for tax fraud.
29:58 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57320505,"title":"Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts","duration":"29:58","description":"The president's former campaign chairmen was on trial for tax fraud.","url":"/Politics/video/paul-manafort-found-guilty-counts-57320505","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.