Paul Manafort trial jury selection

More
Jury selection is underway for Paul Manafort's bank fraud trial.
1:36 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paul Manafort trial jury selection

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56948898,"title":"Paul Manafort trial jury selection ","duration":"1:36","description":"Jury selection is underway for Paul Manafort's bank fraud trial. ","url":"/Politics/video/paul-manafort-trial-jury-selection-56948898","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.