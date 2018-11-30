Transcript for Paul Manafort's lawyers head to court

I'm Katherine potter is here outside the district court in Washington DC where they judge. Has scheduled a hearing to go over the sentencing scheduled for president comes former campaign chairman. Paul man a Ford now this comes on the heels of some major developments in the case is special counsel's office said earlier this week on Monday they accused me and a fort. Of the lying to prosecutors after signing up whopper cooperation agreement. Nearly two months ago down in imports legal team. They have disputed. The accusations they told the judge manna for Pope believes. He has provided truthful info and does not agree with the government's characterization. That he hasn't reached the agreement now may have what's legal team. They've also been quietly briefing president fox. Attorneys on the discussions that man a court has hound with a special counsel's office a highly unusual arrangement that could be addressed here in court today now all of these developments this week. Have also renewed conversations that perhaps manna for could be angling for a pardon from president from the other big question here today as. What was special counsel di tale of those lies. Catherine voters reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.