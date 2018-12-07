Transcript for Paul Ryan says America is 'better off now'

This morning a little waste on the road I talked about the economic resurgence that's going on our country right now. It's a shrugging to get ahead for so long this has been a breakthrough year for America's workers. Unemployment has fallen to historic lows job openings have reached historic highs after tax reform paychecks are growing wages are rising. Confidence is returning. The American people are better off now we're building a stronger economy and we're also building a stronger military as well. A military that is finally getting the resources that it needs to rebuild or providing better pay for service members. Providing better care for our veterans or building stronger and safer communities. The historic efforts come at the OP would epidemic. Taking on human trafficking. Targeting gains in dangerous criminals making schools safer. I can go on and on. But if you go to you'd better dot GOP you can see the progress that we are making. More work remains of course especially when it comes to getting people in a good paying jobs and good careers that's what our workforce development agenda is all about. But Americans have proven once again. That we can achieve great things we raise our sights when we re apply our founding principles to the problems of the day. That is the story that is going on right now in America. We delivered on a positive agenda and now we are seeing positive results that are improving people's lives the American people are better off now. Suggest go to better dot GOP learn more I'm sure yet and it questions on this topic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.