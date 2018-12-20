Transcript for Paul Ryan says Trump won't sign stopgap funding bill amid border wall showdown

We just had a very long productive meeting with the president. The president former us that he will not sign the bill that came up from the senate last evening. Because of his legitimate concerns for border security. So we're going to do is go back to the house were were there members. We want to keep the government open but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border we have a very serious concerns about securing our border. The president said he will not sign this bill so we're gonna go back and work on adding border security today is also in the government open because we do you wanna scenic green.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.