Pelosi announces she’s pushing forward with articles of impeachment against Trump

More
Professor Neil Richards of Washington University School of Law discussed the importance of separating Constitutional provisions from politics when it comes to impeachment.
3:33 | 12/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi announces she’s pushing forward with articles of impeachment against Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:33","description":"Professor Neil Richards of Washington University School of Law discussed the importance of separating Constitutional provisions from politics when it comes to impeachment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67530536","title":"Pelosi announces she’s pushing forward with articles of impeachment against Trump","url":"/Politics/video/pelosi-announces-shes-pushing-forward-articles-impeachment-trump-67530536"}