Pelosi has 'no appetite for going to war' with Iran

Speaker Pelosi says "there's no appetite for going to war," but GOP warns if U.S. does not respond with force, America's adversaries will think the U.S. is "all talk."
0:24 | 06/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi has 'no appetite for going to war' with Iran
I think it's a dangerous situation high tension wires are up in the region. We have to. I'd be strong strategic about how we protect our interests we also cannot be Ratcliffe. And what we do so will be interesting to see what they have to say whether they. I don't think the president want to go to war there's no appetite for politics war in our country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

