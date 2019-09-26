Transcript for Pelosi cites White House 'cover-up' on Ukraine

This is nothing that we take lightly. And in trying to balance our responsibility to protect and defend the constitution of the United States. In a way that was not divisive in that country but uniting in a country. We wanted to have. A forward Fuller understanding of the facts. Last week. We saw something that. Removed all doubt as to whether we should move forward. This distinct distinct change. And the body of knowledge that we had which to make a decision. Some people say to me what made you change my mind I didn't change my mind. I don't put always the normal course of finding the facts. As we honor our constitution. And the facts. I think it's that the president of the United States in his actions in a telephone call with the head of state. Betrayed. His oath of office. Our national security. And the integrity of our election. This is about the facts. This is about the constitution. Of the United States. And we have to make judgment in an inquiry. As we go forward. They're summon our caucus who think let's just had an impeachment. Now we have had an inquiry. To further establish the facts. There is no rush to judgment and in some ways we are jury. Opening to what might be exculpatory. Or not. That every day. The sadness grows. Because. To disregard for a constitution. That the present path becomes more clear. I'll just reach from the complaint which is now how to fulfill contractual. Yesterday when it wasn't. The complaint states that the White House. Tried to lock down all records of the call especially word for word transcript. That gave that whistle blower reason to believe that day the White House understood the gravity. Of what transpired in that call. The complaint reports a quote that she did abuse of an electronic record system designed to store classified. Sensitive. National security information. Which the White House used to hide information. They political nature this is a cover.

