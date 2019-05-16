Transcript for Pelosi condemns merit-based immigration reform

Well first of all we haven't had a briefing on it we hear there's things in the press. Agree that we have to I believe come to comprehensive immigration reform I think the president knows that knows it. That on the Republican side of the there is any and recognition that we have to have comprehensive immigration reform. And at that but that we have to do it away that secures our border has a path to citizenship but expect fair value a family. To us that has certain principles that we would agree to. The administration is asked him. Send someone to maybe maybe I don't know who send someone to brief the members we always. Would welcome that we'll see what they have to say. But I want to just say something about the word that they used in there. It is really condescending word they saying family is without merit. Are they saying let the people ever come to the United States. In the history of our country or without merit but it on an engineering degree. Certainly we want to attract the best and that kind that to our country and that includes many people.

