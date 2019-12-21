Pelosi delays Senate trial; Democratic debate recap

More
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delays setting a date for a Senate trial, and Democrats heat up the debate stage.
3:41 | 12/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi delays Senate trial; Democratic debate recap

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delays setting a date for a Senate trial, and Democrats heat up the debate stage.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67860603","title":"Pelosi delays Senate trial; Democratic debate recap","url":"/Politics/video/pelosi-delays-senate-trial-democratic-debate-recap-67860603"}