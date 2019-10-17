Transcript for Pelosi describes Trump's 'meltdown,' defends impeachment probe

Then president Chad both feet in on taking the troops and the serious because I've promised in the campaign to bring the troops home so my question to him was is Saudi Arabia home. Said he Arabia home. Why are our troops going to Saudi Arabia if you promised to bring them home. He said well a Saudi arabians are paying for it. Really for putting our troops and conflict of Saudi Arabia because their paint that it just didn't add up. What would it did do was caused a meltdown on the part of the president because he was unhappy. With how those questions and it was unfortunate because we really went to. We were invited to the meeting of presidents are often mean by saying I don't know who actually this meeting I didn't. I'm more electable them. Well let's proceed anyway and are a home. Made Hoechst and our real mission was to find out what the plan was. Neither group. The issue Murrow was very forceful in that discussion with the president on what is the plan. My plan is to protect America such as gold but the plan. What is the plan for us to be protected from I says now that some of them have been unleashed. In Syria because of the green light that the president gave the Turks. And only making on her trustworthiness as an ally with the Kurds who have been friends. So for these and other reasons that was most unfortunate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.