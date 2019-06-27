Transcript for Pelosi dismisses McConnell's threat to kill humanitarian border funding bill

Here's a thing. I think afraid I don't see that same attitude coming from the administration see that coming from Mitch McConnell and I just don't know why. We hits respected that I the fact that the senate has passed their bill I think they should respect the fact. That we passed hours so if this is how he sees things for the future cooperation as a two way street. And when your time that the children this is a very big priority. For us so. Well continue that conversation that threats and when that prediction but holding up this. Concern for their children on the border and both children across America. As a moral imperative. And we will fight that fight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.