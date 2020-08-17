Transcript for Pelosi ends August recess early for vote on USPS changes

Showdown over the US Postal Service House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from August recess. She wasn't a vote on a bill that would block cutbacks that president trumps newly appointed postmaster general. Democrats say the cutbacks could sabotage the election Republicans say the vote is a distraction from the stimulus bill ABC's Devin Dwyer has more. I'm pretty here that's people rely on us to get them their ballots and if we're not getting our ballots because it not sent from the plant. That's that reflects poorly on us. As many as a hundred million mail ballots could flood the postal system starting next month. An all time record in three times as many as 2016. We are not ill equipped for this we handle Christmas going to not rush comes you know we've handled the golden boy games we have no brawl with additional Letterman over. Ballots we can do this. But there are growing concerns about delivery delays as president trust new pick to run the post office overhauls the agency at a critical time. Out financial position is dire. If we want to be viable for the long term it is absolutely imperative for the Postal Service operate efficiently and effectively. Postmaster general who was to Joyce a major Republican fund raiser with no postal experience. This summer he announced a major shakeup reassigning nearly two dozen top leaders restructuring operations imposing a hiring freeze. In eliminating overtime pay and second trips by carriers the nature deliveries stay on schedule. Critics say the moves amount to political sabotage. Minutes hi Amy of all of this speaks for itself we are literally weeks away from. That's what it's way presidential election that we have an agency that is playing an outsized role in this election undergoing tremendous. Change and transformation. That is disrupting mail delivery across the country. Members of congress from both parties want to Georgia reverse city changes that could slow delivery during the election. Several top Democrats are demanding an investigation and with so much at stake the pandemic is in making things any easier for carriers. They're working in a pandemic they work in in extreme heat. There working. At a disadvantage because a shortage of staff. Chelsea calf card is one of three carriers in tiny Freiburg main. Now wondering how those big changes to the Postal Service will impact for job. As an institution it's been going in sends the seventeen hundreds you know I'm just here is it scary here but from what I've seen we tend to run more efficiently than less efficient like there's no point making major changes when people are relying us to do the same thing every day from here till November her message to voters those mail in ballots will be in good hands every single day. Now I'm out carrying people's medication time. Delivering the checks for when the pandemic first started hand they trusted us to do that they should trust us. So cold election integrity. NA BC's editor wired joins me now from Washington DeVon how legit are these concerns that cut tax could affect the election. For the deliberate delays Diana are real union leaders tell me it's about two to five days in many parts of the country. Those are beginning to snowball in some places it's affecting the entire postal system but the biggest impact right now these. Seems to be a major cities where today only and swing states Philly Detroit Milwaukee. Seeing major delays the big unknown right now is how long these delays will last and whether they will get worse. As we get closer to ballot seasons of the concerns for sure. Are very real thing. Dana what about people who rely on the mount her medication and paychecks and other vital thing. He ivy before we even get to the ballots right and B people are Hannah keen about this prescription drugs they order by mail. The stimulus checks paychecks other important documents. A lot of those are delayed and right now it's you know so many people simply are. We don't have big margins we don't have a lot of savings on hand because of the pandemic we don't have extra supplies of those drugs so. Really critical right now to get these delays figured out and that and some lawmakers are now demanding that the joint testified before congress what are they wanna know and how likely is that to happen. They have major news overnight he said it at the top Nancy Pelosi calling the house back later this week they're on vacation all month they're gonna come in they want to Jordan testified. One week from today they wanted to know details on these changes they wanna know why he's doing them right now mull it more than anything guy and they want assurances. That he himself has promised that he will not allow these changes to impact the election. They want to hear him say it publicly. And Diane and finally given Republicans are saying this whole thing is a distraction from the fact that Democrats are holding up the stimulus bill so what is the status on the stimulus bill. Gosh you know I meaning in our convention season rights of those negotiations. Aren't likely to make very much headway. I basically the negotiations are stalled congress left town last week for a month. There is no deal no plans to talk about reaching a deal they're not due back to September. So all those people waiting for some. Expanded unemployment benefits small businesses looking for more aid of course states and local governments looking for some help from the federal government for the yet for the pandemic are going to get it. We see any time soon Diane. Disappointing Devin Dwyer in Washington we appreciated and you can see Dennis full report tonight on prime with Lindsey Davis at 7 PM eastern.

