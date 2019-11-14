Transcript for Pelosi on impeachment hearing: ‘Successful day for truth’

On the investigation started yesterday it was a very somber prayer for day I thought it was a successful day for truth. Truth coming from the president's men people he appointed. A person that he appointed most recently. Two medium. State Department. And none of us has come to congress impeach a president when compared to the work of the American people to make the teacher better. Presented tried to do so. And the most bipartisan when possible. Find common ground where we can't stand their ground where we cannot. But and yesterday you heard of content of the president. Speak in very I'm ambiguous terms. A courageous public servant. The devastating testimony corroborated evidence of Brock a very. Uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his was by. Threatening to withhold military aid and White House meeting in exchange. For an investigation into his political Ryan. A clear attempt to the president to give himself the attention turned to turning election doing so that says to the president. It jeopardize our national security undermine our national security jeopardize the integrity. And our electoral system. Violate your oath of office. I salute chairmanship. For the dignity. And statesmanship that he brought in the members of the intelligence committee the Democrats. Food critic the shelling great patriotism and professionalism. With which they are conducting the proceedings I'm very proud of them.

