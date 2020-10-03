Transcript for Pelosi, Schumer say Americans urgently need vote on H.R. 1

So when the constitution. Preamble says we the people. And our agenda in this for the people for the people we took after it Specter of dark special interest money. And politics which suffocate the airwaves and therefore. Suppresses the vote. Who voted to end voter suppression and foreign interference. In our elections just this morning it was reported that Russians are accelerating there election. Interference in order to cause disarray here focusing on white supremacist groups and the rest so all the more need. To pass H one. And to clean up corruption return integrity. To Washington. Again that will enable us and gives people confidence. That was their voice is important as anyone else's as big dark money that we can. Lower the cost of health care by allowing a cost of prescription. They have their paychecks and building the infrastructure of America Anne of green. Way because we are. H one for the people and the senator McConnell we hope that he would pass this legislation friendship. We have sent it to him he has said promised not to there's too much money in politics but not enough money in politics he's adamant statement. CB we believe that government needs wean America needs that government of the many. Not a government of the money and with that country's TO to distinguish. Democratic leader of the senate section. Thank you thank you speaker Pelosi and thank you for your leadership on this and so many other things so important. To America. I want to welcome my. Rules and Alan Berkeley's wellness mind. Friends house right congress members sarbanes and David Aldridge. And glad to be here. And I must echo the speaker. We need a charm. In order to make this a more perfect union. As a country we needed desperately. The evidence is all around us. Every single election year big corporations big special interest overwhelmed the political process with -- money. Just look at the White House right down the street. We have an administration whose very hallmark is its corruption. We've the president to heights is tax returns whose personal finance and business interests are dark and tangled. And two for years has benefited from a system that rewards the ultra rich. It comes as no surprise that some of the very corporations. Seeking to sway our political process these. That enjoy undue unabated influence our elections are now enjoying huge tax breaks. Thanks to the trump GOP tax bill. And I'd also like to take a moment to acknowledge senator Klobuchar she's ranking member of the rules committee she's done great work on awful lot of H or one. But there's so many issues that makes us with this administration. So she is now. At the senate rules committee which they're holding a confirmation hearing for a nominee to the Federal Election Commission. Who's expressed skepticism about even the most basic regulations require disclosed. It's unbelievable so that's why she couldn't be here. So the special interest are gaining even greater influence in our government to news the not just their financial. Ability to influence things but the pernicious acts of voter suppression. That stifle the voices. Voters of color in young voters in the poor. Only a week ago just days before the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Americans endured hours long waits standing in lines as far as the iTunes. They student quiet dignity. I wanted to get home. Maybe serve dinner if you watch favorite TV show the east and quiet dignity. But it was hours or so. That wasn't by accident. That wasn't by accident. And so. I can tell you what I ago. The American people are fed up. We are there. We need be systemic fixes and we need them now and that's what HR one would do. It would end the corruption tear down the barriers to voting and close the gaps in our elections security. It would drain deep dark swamp. Mate so much worse in Donald Trump's administration. But you know McConnell as speaker correctly mentioned has shown no interest in fixing corruption that's rotting from Leon's right. Leader McConnell called HR 18 power program. In a lot for once he's right. It grabs the power away from the big corporations. And puts it back in the hands of hard working Americans. For Mitch McConnell the legislative grim reaper that's a nightmare. People power is his night. And as usual he nor for single alternative. He aegis bury the bill in his riches legislative great. So HR one it's about restoring our democracy fixing what's broken. The American people to me and it. Leader McConnell must bring this urgent legislation. Up for a vote.

