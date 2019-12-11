Transcript for Pelosi, Schumer discuss Supreme Court DACA case

What is America. The all the people here. This is our hope. This is our future this is our dream these people. There what makes America a great country. And people like them. Who have come here decade after decade and century after century. They are our future. If we don't have people like these young people as American citizens. America will not have the future. That it will be anywhere close to was bright. As our past. We've always been a nation of immigrants. From the very early days we have always treasure immigrants from the very early days. And all of a sudden. We have a president. Who thinks he can gain. Political ground by attacking these beautiful kids. And so many millions of others like them. Who come from around the globe. To live the American dream. Are we are. On this day that should be a very hopeful one for our country where the Supreme Court of the United States will make a decision to either caused pain. What find a solution. And by opposing what we think is the right thing to do. Just put it in perspective. Ronald Reagan and Ronald Reagan this is not a partisan issue President Reagan when he was president. After the congress passed. Comprehensive immigration bill of 1986. He said to congress you didn't go far enough. And he instituted Stanley fairness wage protected a higher percentage. Of people and act and newcomers to our country then the president Obama's. Daka. Later. Higher percent if if congress had acted. He said we should do more he president George Herbert Walker Bush President Clinton president George W. Bush President Obama all subscribes. To that. Except this president. Which is so sad and now this court has to decide as to whether President Obama was correct in following the lead. President Reagan in protecting. New comers inner country or to support. The illicit act of president trump what he did.

