Pelosi says she will not seek reelection as Democratic leader after GOP wins House

ABC News’ Averi Harper and Jay O'Brien break down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from party leadership, and who is thought to be taking her place.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live