Transcript for Pelosi on speakership bid: 'It's not about what you have done. It's what you can do.'

Yesterday's election was not only a vote to pitch protect America's health care it was a vote to restore the health. Of our democracy. American people have put want to put an end to unchecked. GOP control of Washington restoring again checks informants his. Conditions but had found her sense of responsibility we have. We take that oath to protect and defend the constitution. And we as Democrats are here to strengthen the institution. In which we singer and not to had to be at Robertson. What president Chubb will strive for bipartisanship. We believe that we have a responsibility. To seek common ground. Where we can. Where we cannot we must stand down from them but we must try and form bonds openness and transparency and accountability. Bipartisanship. The very important part of habitable come forward. Well I want the president said this morning he made clear that if Democrats launch investigations that any hopes for bipartisanship. Is off do you have any concerns that these investigations could jeopardize your opportunities to legislate. This doesn't mean they go looking for fight but it means that if that we see. Up the need to go forward we mill. If in fact it requires a subpoena I hope not but Sylvia I heard the president say I deserve to be this because. I don't think anybody deserves and it's not about what you have done it's what you can do. What you have done in the past speaks to your credentials. But that what you can do not think I'm the best person to come forward.

