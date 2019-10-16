Transcript for Pelosi: Trump had ‘meltdown’ during meeting on Syria

This thing could happen to put it to the press that she did what in the game we had to vote. 350. Workers and six to sixteen. Opposing his actions they took him Syria. Calling upon the Turks exercise restraint asking us to have humanitarian assistance to that. The current special. Chilling effect as well as. But most importantly asking the president. What his plan was to finding life won't be destructive but was finally in Syria. He couldn't handle. He just couldn't handle that. To the one Republican. Voted to oppose what he's still. In Syria he just couldn't Hannity kind of gauge have now been. And they're trying to get the injured would issue a clear plan this resolution passed. Would help her fight. How we've played license for this very sad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.