Pelosi: Trump 'projecting his own unruliness'

More
Nancy Pelosi defends House investigations into Trump's business affairs amid criticism from the president.
0:46 | 02/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi: Trump 'projecting his own unruliness'
You mention your committees are getting to work but the president says your committees are going nuts that it amounts to unlimited presidential harassment is there any concern. The you're in danger of appearing like your overreached. Whatever the president says about us he's projecting his own on you believe that he could projector. And that's what it's about I'm very proud of the work about committees even the Republicans have complimented. The committee's own thing. Wise in how they proceed in term since. Subpoenas and the rest we will not. Surrender our constitutional responsibility. For oversight. That we make us delinquent in her duties so I'm not going to respond to any characterization or mischaracterization. But the president who. And and they just not going.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60916691,"title":"Pelosi: Trump 'projecting his own unruliness'","duration":"0:46","description":"Nancy Pelosi defends House investigations into Trump's business affairs amid criticism from the president. ","url":"/Politics/video/pelosi-trump-projecting-unruliness-60916691","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.