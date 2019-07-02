Transcript for Pelosi: Trump 'projecting his own unruliness'

You mention your committees are getting to work but the president says your committees are going nuts that it amounts to unlimited presidential harassment is there any concern. The you're in danger of appearing like your overreached. Whatever the president says about us he's projecting his own on you believe that he could projector. And that's what it's about I'm very proud of the work about committees even the Republicans have complimented. The committee's own thing. Wise in how they proceed in term since. Subpoenas and the rest we will not. Surrender our constitutional responsibility. For oversight. That we make us delinquent in her duties so I'm not going to respond to any characterization or mischaracterization. But the president who. And and they just not going.

