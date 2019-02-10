Transcript for Pelosi: Trump ‘scared’ of impeachment inquiry

Present was watching your press conference he says he heard you talk about why they do prescription drugs one envious Mexico. Can agreement but now he's going to do that Democrats as you can't do it I can't we do it is up to him. We had that was an art. Polish campaign with the people who would lower the cost of prescription. I think that the president wants to do that so I hope that he would cooperate. He does want the US Mexico can we trade agreement. So that we when we have assurances that there would be and flexibility for America's workers to America's. Farmers and with close. I'm path to yes. So I think the president Nancy argument can be made against him. And he scared and so he's tried it. Divert attention from that. Two we're standing in the way legislation he scared you know hit another tweet right after the woman is talking to you about where he used the word I'm not gonna repeat. Right here did you hear the fear in his voice when he spoke within on the phone last week and so the surprise in his voice that he didn't understand. That I thought he did was wrong and that he was undermined our national security. That he was under that constitution by his actions and is undermining the integrity of our elections. Just in thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.