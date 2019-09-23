Transcript for Pelosi gives Trump ultimatum on whistleblower complaint

And we begin with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi putting president trop on notice. After his controversial phone call with the leader Ukraine came to light as the president faces new allegations of enlisting four and power to influence an election. Full OC issued an ultimatum. Meanwhile trump now acknowledges that he did talk about Joseph Biden during the call that he's defending his actions ABC's and as Iraq Qatar has the new details from Washington and that's good morning. Good morning Jane catnip while the president has until Thursday to handover that whistle blower complaint. And now some are calling for a transcript of the call between the Ukrainian president and president trying to to be released. Overnight president trump is still playing defense tweeting a law street journal report saying he pressured the Ukrainian president eight times to investigate Biden is quote. I Democrat crooked media con. Trump also taking aim at the whistle blower who made a formal complaint about that call. Ratings here's sheet doesn't even have a first hand account of what was said. Trams pushed back coming as he seemed to acknowledge he did discuss Biden during a July phone call with the Ukrainian presidents. And I had good blog think that graduate yards. Block the fact that we don't want our people. Like. Vice President Biden ended. Creating. Ukraine's foreign minister is now backing up trumps assertion. So far the administration has refused to allow the whistle blowers complaint to be released to congress. Even after the inspector general for. Now the administration faces a Thursday deadline to hand over the complaint for congressional review and otherwise House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening a whole new stage of investigation. Republican senator Mitt Romney weighing in saying it's critical for the facts to come out. And some Democrats now suggesting. And what isn't the president simply release the transcript of that call something the president has not ruled out this will make a determination. About them. How to release it. And the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will phase B house intelligence committee on Thursday. He's expected to be asked why that whistle blowers complaint wasn't handed over to congress as required by law to name Kenneth and we'll be watching this one closely and as thank you so much for joining us this morning.

