Transcript for Pence says he may never agree with Trump on Jan. 6 riot

You know we've all been through a lot of the past year. Global pandemic. Civil unrest. Divisive election. And tragedy at our nation's go. As I said that in. January 6 was a dark days history. United States can. But thanks to the swift action of the capitol police and federal law enforcement. Violence was quelled. Capital was secure. And that same day we re convene the congress. And did our duty under the constitution. And the laws of the United States. In a president of trump and I've spoken many times. Since we left office. And I don't know if we'll ever see item. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four. Cheers. And I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day. To discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.