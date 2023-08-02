Pence says 'crackpot lawyers' told Trump what he wanted to hear

Former Vice President Mike Pence reacted to his former boss' latest indictment while on the campaign trail.

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live