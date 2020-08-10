Pence and Harris share what the role of the vice presidency is

More
"Joe has asked me to serve with him because he knows that we share, we share a purpose, which is about lifting up the American people,” said Sen. Kamala Harris.
10:00 | 10/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pence and Harris share what the role of the vice presidency is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:00","description":"\"Joe has asked me to serve with him because he knows that we share, we share a purpose, which is about lifting up the American people,” said Sen. Kamala Harris.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73487383","title":"Pence and Harris share what the role of the vice presidency is","url":"/Politics/video/pence-harris-share-role-vice-presidency-73487383"}