Transcript for Pence: Proud to stand for 'sanctity of human life'

And I couldn't be more proud to be part of an administration. That is stood strong. On the timeless values that have made this nation great. Stood without apology. For the sanctity of human life. You know throughout most of our American history has been pretty easy to call yourself Christian. But things are different now. Lately it's become acceptable even fashionable. To malign traditional Christian beliefs. So as you prepare to leave this place. And build your life. On the Christ centered world engaging foundation. Port here at Taylor University. Be prepared to stand up.

