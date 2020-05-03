Transcript for Pence visits 3M plant amid coronavirus concerns

As the president's. We're all in this together. He went me be here Minnesota. To build on the strong partnership that we have with your administration here. Protect people amendments and as a nation deals with the crew arms. But I'm also here as governor wants. Because not only is this a whole of government approach the soul of America. And three it was a great. Based here in Minnesota. Has in taxing our our health care community in particular. All over America and I'm truly very polite for the report that we today. The decisions were made here three literally the at the outset. The corona virus. 3M made the decision literally to go to full capacity here in the United States in production. The respiratory masks that N 95 maps you create such professionalism I want to commend you. Mike of that decision just as much I want to commend the outstanding work force. And your facilities across the country and hear us. Make that made reality. It's made a real difference. President trump. Made clear it. We have no higher priority than health. And safety he. And are Purdy is is to ensure that. The Americans who have contract of the corona virus receive treatment. Therapeutics or. Every American one family member or accuracy. About what brings me here today as we also want to make sure their health care workers. I have personal protective equipment to deal ministry people. As we continue to deal. With the corona virus. In communities around the country. The good news is. Thanks to this unprecedented. Efforts the president trump and took in January. We believe that. The risk. To the average American contract in corona virus remains low.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.