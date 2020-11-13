-
Now Playing: Thursday, Nov. 12: Stacey Abrams joins.
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams discusses Georgia's runoff election and voter turnout
-
Now Playing: Pope reaches out to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Some GOP senators urge Trump to concede
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams addresses the possibility of joining Biden administration
-
Now Playing: Biden appoints chief of staff amid President Trump’s defiance in defeat
-
Now Playing: Georgia Senate runoffs are in full swing | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Election 2020 timeline: 11.12.20
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden names chief of staff, Georgia vows to recount by hand
-
Now Playing: False parallels between Trump’s legal strategy in this election and Florida in 2000
-
Now Playing: How can Americans heal after a fiercely divisive election?
-
Now Playing: Michigan AG: Trump claims about vote counting ‘completely lacking in facts’
-
Now Playing: Georgia orders presidential vote recount by hand
-
Now Playing: Biden leads Trump by 5 million votes nationally, president refuses to concede
-
Now Playing: Transgender veteran fighting discrimination
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - Presidential transition turmoil
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases cross 1 million in Texas
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Medical professionals on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Violent threats over election results