Pennsylvania governor and Arizona senator are possible VP candidates

A senior administration official tells ABC News' Martha Raddatz that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly are leading candidates to be Kamala Harris's running mate.

July 23, 2024

