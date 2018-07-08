Transcript for Pentagon answers Trump's call for 'Space Force'

Nine ABC news is starting Phelps in Berkeley Heights New Jersey. President constantly and take latest case forced sweet sounds like it out of this world idea but it's sent to come one step closer to reality this week. Following through on the commander in chief supporters that pentagon wall saint its base force winds that congress. An administration official tells me it will include Atlantic create a space focus me and put in the military. But one thing you won't deal is trying to create a new breach of the military. That's what require an act of congress. Or ABC news I'm Jordan now.

