Pete Buttigieg: ‘Every American must now decide’

More
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke on the last night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
3:27 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pete Buttigieg: ‘Every American must now decide’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:27","description":"The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke on the last night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72511058","title":"Pete Buttigieg: ‘Every American must now decide’","url":"/Politics/video/pete-buttigieg-american-now-decide-72511058"}