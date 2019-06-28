Transcript for Pete Buttigieg attacks Republican Party for religious 'hypocrisy'

The Republican Party likes to cloak itself in their language of religion. Now our party doesn't talk about that as much largely for a very good reason which was we are committed to the separation of church and state. And we stand for people of any religion and people know religion thought we should call out hypocrisy when we see it and for a party that associates itself with christianity. To say that it is okay to suggest that god would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents that god would condone. Putting children in cages has lost all claim to ever use religious language again vice president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.