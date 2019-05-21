Transcript for Pete Buttigieg attends abortion rights protest at US Supreme Court

I'm here to stand with the majority of Americans who believe in women's reproductive freedom. Look I'm a Democrat who isn't governs India so. I understand that people on the decision differently Somalis orders viewed differently but most Americans believe that these decisions ought to be left. To the woman's face sometimes unthinkable medical situations and you see the rollback. Of rights that is happening from Alabama to missourian I'm sure there's more where that came from. It's a reminder of how we're and it's been that as long as I've been line you wrote vs wade framework established here at the Supreme Court has protected them. Writes I don't think that our country a safer healthier and it certainly doesn't. Free it backwards on this issue I don't have to be a woman to know why it matters that it wouldn't be able to have the schools. Part of your pitches that you can work across the aisle airplanes and need to work across the island this issue. Absolutely and there are a lot of pro choice Republicans. Hand viewed people who may be viewed themselves or service. We're pretty shocked by for example a law passed in Alabama this. As it to where the woman is raped six abortion here her doctor Frist. Rates reasonable Republicans are as shocked by some of these extremist actions. As Democrats who've been concerned about protection Schwartzel long. And it's one more opportunity to build on the American majority that we had. For progressive causes ranging from women's reproductive rights to raising wages in this country.

