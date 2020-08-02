Transcript for Pete Buttigieg sits in after the New Hampshire debate

And joining us now that quote unquote cool newcomer from senator Amy Amy Klobuchar. Mayor Pete thank you so much for joining us you that you had a strong showing in Iowa victory with senator Sanders. And tonight you had a very big target on your back. What was the pressure on tonight we'll is to be expected were competing for the highest office in the land but when I was able to do this evening his share of vision. That I see so many Americans hungry for especially here in New Hampshire. Where I'm seeing not just fellow Democrats but. A lot of independents who are just sick of this status quo hungry for change and insisting on a way to do that to bring that change to govern and win this not inclusion belonging in bringing more people in that service very well. Up to this point and that's going to be our focus. Connecting with voters here on the ground in New Hampshire to you there was a little at the beginning of the debate when George Stephanopoulos asked everyone if DB OK with the democratic socialists of the top of the ticket. If anyone had a problem with it. I think the only senator Klobuchar racer and we would would you be okay with that book I think it certainly problematic in terms of the approached the senator Sanders is taking because. It effectively says if you're not. With us a 100% of the time you don't even belong in this movement. I'm going to support whoever the nominee is of course I'm working to make sure that I am that nominees who else remember that we've got to come out of this unified. You used a phrase that that struck me and it was commander people when you were talking about senator Sanderson some of his programs. And to me is somebody whose parents fled Cuba. I knew what you were talking about com. He's added danger we are you seeing essentially sitters eaters to could be a danger to this country is a socialist this is why I don't think that that the health care proposal is put forward is a good idea that it tells everybody. You've got to get on this plan whether you want to were not as someone who actually believes I'm police. That we can do better with a public plan also believed that the right way to do it is to give people a choice but have a little bitty humility about our policy after all. If we are right as Democrats that the public plan will be the best wonderful that everybody's gonna wanna. But we're wrong at least in the case of some families are some people come to get a union workers who negotiate excellent private plans sometimes at the expense of their wages. Why would you order them on do public plan if they'd rather be on something else let them decide. We still solve the problem there is no such thing as an uninsured Americans and it also doesn't divide the country. The way that this plan would come not just worried about winning I'm worried about government. One of the knocks and use that you have a problem with minority voters. And after we leave New Hampshire here where where you pull numbers are up we go to Nevada and in South Carolina that you've had issues at home. With with black constituents what do you say to people who say you you can't unify this party and they're not rally around youths. People of color or not rattling around you well it's just not true minority voters especially those who know me best in south vendor among my strongest supporters that's why we've got so much support from black elected officials. In my community also saw that moment earlier though before for the voting started when when. Residents confronted you and questions even cared about black people. Really tough situation we had a police shooting in our city look. I don't get the luxury of just calling for good things to happen are debating these issues in committee rooms are just taking votes on the we hear a mayor on the ground. You have to deal with these things and they are tossed. And of course we did not six systemic racism in eight years and southbound but gone there only telling part of the story of somebody's pointing to the challenges we sensed we were nationally recognized. Nice for a recent form work. On creating economic opportunity cut black unemployment comp black poverty and took a real stuff some reforming police into and that's the story. I want to make sure that people here from south patents winemaking shooting here not only for meat but from black elected officials in my hometown were supporting us on the road to. Following the debate we we talked with our power house panel here aunt and for a lot of the people on this panel with some the smartest political minds in the game. They said there was the moment when when our colleague Lindsey Davis asked you about your record when it came to do drugs and and prosecuting criminals are prosecute people who use drugs. Looking back on your record do you wish would have done things differently and and are you reexamine your records. On drug abuse who of course it hasn't been perfect this is exactly why I'm calling for systemic change to look. There clear solution here is for us to legalize marijuana period. But on the ground he and cities across America South Bend but. Every other city to. We don't just get to debate these things are or say what we think ought to happen aggression to roll up our sleeves and worked to get things done and as a mayor of a diverse. Low income city I will rise in the white house with an understanding. Not just of the series not just of the plan's not just at the right things to say. But as the good the bad and the Oakley of what it takes to deliver real. Progress on these issues one of the people our panel is of course governor Chris Christie who went toe to toe with president trump. When he ran for years ago and and it's his opinion that that someone like you who hasn't been tested yet in his opinion wouldn't be able to stand up to trump towed it so what he stated that. You know I've taken worst forms of the incoming then a tree full of typos I'm going to be just fine going up against this president but I'm also. Not going to allow this president to change the subject. The key here is to make sure that we have an election focused on voters' lives that's what's on the minds of the voters and I'm talking to. Whether I'm in New Hampshire war in other places the final question of every election. This house mindless going to be different as a voter if your president instead of you. One trying to get everybody arrays on the one prepared to deliver health care in when most Americans can get on board with I'm serious about making sure we actually acts not just talk. Com on issues ranging from climate change the gun violence that is how we're going to win I'm not afraid to confront this president but I'm not going to let him make it all about him. Finally mayor Pete there are some in the party that are raising concerns that the parties moving way too far to the left it sounds like you're raising that same concern. What are you what are you wanna tell people in the party who who may be with senator Sanders or with other candidates for your side. What's your argument to be to bring them into your coalition here's my message to progressives in the party. I would be the most progressive presidential nominee we've put forward in a generation. It's just that I've also found a way to put forward these issues that we can bring more and more people on board with we shouldn't measure the boldness of an idea. By how many people that turns off and how much controversy it can generate we should measure it by how many people we can bring in to do something big that'll make a difference. In our actual lives would be a president who can deliver that change not just say the right things but make it happen. Any predictions for Tuesday. One predictor can have a great night time while Smart answer all right mayor Pete thanks so much for your time we appreciate it.

