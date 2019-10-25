Transcript for PG&E warns of large power shutoff in Northern California due to wildfire threat

Welcome to the briefing room I'm Mary Alice parks. Washington cause on Friday to honor the life of congressman Elijah Cummings the beloved elder of the Democratic Party. But the nation's capital is gearing up for more depositions in the impeachment inquiry. This weekend we'll get to all of back we want to start with those fast moving and devastating wildfires. In California. And the possibility of a prevented since widespread blackout. This weekend to try to limit the damage and joined on the phone I think by our colleague Alex Stone I say I think because Alice has been. Back and forth in the ticket fire in the Santa Clarita. Just north of Los Angeles I hope that we have Alex on the fountain. Okay we're hoping we'll check back with Alex in just a second that Alex is safe because the pictures look absolutely horrible. But we have David arc hot though who's. Store owner of Oakmont village market in Ciena rose. In the northern part of the state just about an hour north of San Francisco. David are you there I understand your market has already has killed a lot of power shut offs. Yeah hype yet this will be our third shut off than the last eighteen days. Or we have. We've gotten it together little bit better now think through darker shirt which might last three days. And how is your business preparing to handle that NEA I and Randy were buying dry ice to keep your business writing and keep hair samples from going bad. Absolutely the last two days though Wednesday and Thursday. By 16100 pounds dry ice in order from everything. Cold under under forty degrees. And rehab generators a couple small generators that power little freezers in the back room and keep our lights that are accurate. Running. Here in this community with real. It's a retire quick community of about 5000 people we stay open. These people who handled. We're supply it with the not nice to key. Hopefully keep similar stuff and her crew generator scroll along with their medications that death. That they keep literature it. It's an odd thing these preventative shot odds of PG any of their energy company has been. To a power shut out some tried to limit any possible fire damage to try to. Rain in the fire risk. What is meant response been lake has there been backlash against the company in your community. Yeah well you know the thing is that we all understand. Why they might through a problem in the community. Living expression that I am also is. Report years. We're its. We bring decorating refute all along and we try debit Spector or the maintenance required to be part or art. What's happening. And what it wasn't there that they get him and how are you notified when these power shut us are coming. World you know we're not giving I don't feel we're here a straight answer why they haven't been the vote. They are like this note. Through their web site of the possible. Outages that yeah. Depended upon what your address this which is great stats aren't those soon as we Syria. If they say it's possible. There are we expect it will be an that are in it. While I did I appreciate you joining us we have a map of the possible blackouts for this weekend you concede that they are predicting they might have to shut off power. In very urban areas close to San Francisco in their millions of customers that have the potential to be affected is that we are Harrington. Yeah that's the same thing and Wagner. You know this is a real strain. Especially a small groups throughout the area. You know Jim anymore of these. Power outages sir are hurt. Gonna quit the small businesses that some real. Possible struggles here are. Hour Spain opened period. David thanks for joining send me hoping he'll stay safe and best of luck keeping your business. Up and running in the face of those power outages I do think that we had Alex down. On the phone now our reporter who's been covering fires down in Southern California he Solder the map. Yeah Allen's on the map that looks like it will pass the state is on fire how is the take fire progressing down where you are. Well firefighters Mary Alice good they have been making quite a bit of progress today it was. Not quite Eckstein earlier today when this fire flared back up because last night thing could really come down it seemed like that on this fire here in critical Rita. They had made a lot of progress there was not a lot of active late last night. And then vote went to bed and they woke up to homes burning this morning got out that the length making a run. Jumping the fourteen freeway which is a major freeway and the northern area. And people racing to get out I know when we came in at about 2 o'clock this morning it was bumper to bumper. Cars getting out of here people being told just go well. The wind could come down a fair amount. But there flames really calm down today Gilbert would agree up big fire like I've been a neighborhood right now we're all other a couple of older burned earlier today. Other homes are. Cut abate fluorescent pink collar. Because they were hit by a fire retardant plane could drop that was called boss Jack what the fiery dart not a did pick out of a surreal scene where everything is Flores and date. In this neighborhood. And how long is the extreme fire danger. Supposed to last. Well that's the problem I here in Southern California we expect de it beat you later on this afternoon in the winter already began beginning to die down you can probably hear it still breezy but. Not as bad as it was. But in the Santa Anez are expected to come back again on Monday. And then here we go again and then in northern California you were just talking about the concern is tomorrow night Sunday and Monday where they could have extreme condition bid. Like we haven't even seen yet we're Ichi any and others are saying it would be worse than anything we've seen. He just keeps happening we're in that cycle right now we speed it over the last couple years and October November. We're just continues to hit will get about a day or two here and then right back added on Monday they're not gonna get much of a break up in northern California. Yen northern California there's reports of possible offshore winds that are really just unheard. That can magnify these fires. What are people telling it where is law enforcement and firefighters telling residents down where you are and are we gonna see more evacuations. Well probably no more evacuations on this one but they if any other fires develop there is one down and go about it developed couple hours ago. That they've got a pretty good handle on on that one. I would yes there would they strike team of firefighters. In a city parking. I hear in this community they're able that to rest a little bit for the first time in a long time. Big debt at their eating lunch that they are sitting down debt they are they're able to take a breath. There bed telling residents things or are coming up bit right now but. They're told if you're not an evacuation going to have a ready to go they have emergency supplies be ready in the middle of the night. To grab what you can and to go and and that warning has been a day probably for the next couple weeks. While these condition that we were looking at 2% humidity today. That is incredibly dry you out the window that. 95 degree temperature everything that ignites. Just explodes and that's been through so whether it's on this fire or across Dallas are on the other side of LA you're dumping ignites today. Icrc they got to everybody's been told it to be ready. It's really good advice Alice please stay safe and we'll be thinking of all those firefighters. That they stay safe as well. Turning out a Washington president trump on his way out of town this afternoon. Again it did something that many Republicans in this week have hesitated to jail. He defended the substance of that colleges with the Ukrainian president villain ski. On that call where he seemed to place politically motivated conditions for any cooperation. I'd take a listen to some of the president's words as he was leaving Washington earlier today. We got used up thing eleven of unfairness. Or a perfect god takes it with the president of the stay perfect on his face. And frankly had they known what the conversation was they would let me have been wasted everybody's time. But they've perfect conversation. With the president of your brain president. That is foreign ministers separately gave out as that there was absolutely nothing wrong with the congress say it. And Jan where congressional reporter Ben Steve not and then you print this week about Republicans really making Marva process argument against impeachment inquiry here you have the president. Defending the substance and call that's right but it's also a much bigger story than what president of the saying we should point that out too it's not just about this phone call. It's but the campaign. That was going on potentially behind the scenes at the State Department. And also among the president's emissaries to pressure Ukraine. To investigate certain things related to the election so and we've as we learned by the weakened by the deposition this is some in the keeps growing. And raises new questions so it's not just about the call but yes to your point Republicans are very reluctant especially in the senate but also in the house to wade into the jurisdiction over Russia and and your racial what that basically means is he is somebody could possibly tell lawmakers about the shadow foreign policy campaign. That was led by really Julia Rudy Giuliani the president's personal lawyer and how that a conflicted with the the stated goals of the United States government. In Ukraine and advancing foreign policy there. That'll be tomorrow on Saturday. Members of congress will not be there they're off doing their business in their districts but oh that is one of about six more for the next few weeks and it's full steam ahead for this inquiry in the house right now. It has been quite a week it was just this week that when congress heard from the top diplomat Bill Taylor position there in Ukraine. And he pointed a finger straight at the president senate the president was orchestrating. Those conditions orchestrated withholding of security funds withholding the possibility in the Oval Office meeting. I mean it set the reverberations through Washington did did it feel to you like on Capitol Hill this weekend different kind of intensity. It feels like it was ten weeks just given how crazy everything has been but it did feel like this was a different. Chapter in the story ambassador Taylor paints and what many lawmakers said was the most vivid picture of what was happening between the United States and Ukraine. Over the summer regarding this military aid and its desire to push than these investigations into the Biden family and these funny sixteen election. So this is something that filled out the picture for for Democrats but also left them a new questions. We begin the new people they want to talk to new questions about how far this policy advance and who was responsible for what was exchanged what the ukrainians. Did or didn't know. And this raises real questions for what and how long this impeachment process takes us. To that point there were more subpoenas issued today. That's right there were three senior administration officials that the Democrats issued subpoenas for. For their testimony they've already refused to bright documents one of them is the acting director of the white house budget office Russ bought. He obviously is a key player in the withholding of this military aid to Ukraine over the summer and a so far he's refuse to comply but now Democrats say. That he Shasta come in now and November for an interview if he doesn't they'll consider that evidence of obstruction that could be folded into this impeachment. The president's former head of the veterans administration. The initial can was also claiming widespread. Mistrust in this administration. And there isn't Carol else I found between his his claims of a shadow government made up of political appointees. And guests at Mara Landau. The substance similar to some of the claims that ambassador Bill Taylor lies to he was talking about Rudy Giuliani basically running. A different kind of negotiation and foreign policy parallel and in different channels. Along side of the foreign policy that he was trying to run in Ukraine. Anyway I am. Mary interested in wet the Belgians initiation. Secretary had to say largely because. He was willing to content chat with us he's making the rounds right now and in promotion of a new book that he has out. Remember he ran the second largest agency. For three years person or President Obama and then he was re appointed and confirmed in our president trump like I said I spoke with schalken. Earlier today and here's a little bit of our Narnia. So big picture is this book about settling the score. No really is and I wrote the book because I feel so strongly that our veterans deserve the very best care and services. That this country can offer and I. Had found the formula I think for working within government to make that better and I wanted to share what was working and what wasn't. And secondly I do have a deep concern about what public service has become in this country and I believe strongly that we need Americans. To volunteer in the coming maker government veteran in this type of environment I wonder whether we're going to be able to get the right type of people come serve. In his testimony this week as a part of the impeachment inquiry Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor also describes feeling undercut by a informal and irregular decision making as a part of this government and taking place around formal channels of government. Did you identify with what he was talking about. Well. Unfortunately. I think that this pattern of behavior the experience that I had. Which I think took away from the ability to focus in this case some veterans is not. Unfortunately a unique experience I've seen. The same thing happened to many other. People who've come to serve many dedicated career professionals who trying to do the job in their for the right reason because they believe. In government and they believe in their country. Being prevented from doing their job every day so. This is exactly the reason why am beginning to speak out on this so we can ever reset affirm firemen get. The focus back to where it should be. You claim that some political appointee is that were put in place. There at the VA basically communicated with the president around you at one point you claim they tried to orchestrate your ouster. It's the isn't not the president's prerogative to get to a point some staff absolutely. I think when you serve in the president's cabinet and as I did you serve at their pleasure and the president should have the team around him or her. That allows them to feel comfortable and get the advice they want there's no issue with that. But the issue that I've raised in the book and just laid out the facts for people decide is this was being orchestrated by a a small number of political appointees who weren't elected. And they weren't put in place to decide who should be secretary. And they were. Creating a situation by leaking information and creating false information. That ultimately you have an influence not only on need but other. Members of government that are trying to do their jobs and serve the American people. I want to ask you to about a new report by the veterans administrations it inspector general that found that whistle blowers face real issues. At the agency has autism and a lot of conversation in Washington the last few weeks about the treatment of whistle blowers. While you were the head of the BA did you feel like there was a culture of retaliation against whistle blowers. Well I think that there's no doubt that this has been environment that has been tough for many people who've tried to speak out. When I was secretary we passed through congress and the president signed the accountability in whistle blower protection act so that we work. In acting. New legislation to be able to make sure the people felt comfortable speaking out when this all wrongdoing. And that certainly was not. The intention. Or an environment that I supported where there was retaliation. You're the only member of the president's cabinet to be confirmed a hundred to zero unanimous vote their in the senate he sent the time the navy bipartisanship wasn't dad. Is that still your thinking is there room for bipartisan work here Washington. Well I have no doubt. That. This country needs to come together or and they can't have these partisan divides and I was under the belief that. If there's any area in government where there should be by persons report it should be to help support our veterans and that's the way that I approached it. Looking back. Arab everything you've learned sense what is your opinion of president trump as a leader. Well I think that president trumpet is. Struggling right now I think that this is a country that is divided and it's hard to be a leader of the divided country and I. We hope that he would see that. This is the opportunity to really lead in a very different direction and frankly. What I've recommended is is that he and others in Washington because this is a very. Did this of environment. Take their lessons from veterans. And veterans are about serving and putting country first. And I think we all have a lot to learn from them. We're grateful to of the former secretary first sitting down with us I guess we're standing. The standing up with us for that interview and I think there's a good lesson to. To learn the lessons from our match rents. President trams and Department of Justice Thursday it also announced a new criminal probe. Into the origins of the investigations. About. Russia's election or theories and whether there's any coordinated work between. Russia and president trumps 2016 campaign on that story I'm joined by my college act kotsay who covers the Justice Department. Jacket from the confusing want help us understand it is DOJ are investigating itself here. William he has in effect done the attorney general ordered the probe. Into the how they got to the Russian investigation the first place the origins of that matter so we had to US attorney appointed to just specifically look at that matter and he he also empowered with a presidential order that all the other intelligence agency had to cooperate with with John Durham whose yesterday up in Connecticut whose handling this review. But the tree to also taken a very. Somewhat unusual interest in actually participating in the review he flew over Italy recently. To attempt to help with the investigation presumably so. They've they've been doing this review here questions about your whether the initial. Intelligence investigation into Russian interference was. Properly predicated meaning me they they had all the legal authority stood to look into some of the things that we they think they were seeing there. The president didn't mean to me and an investigation this for quite a while they're concerned that the president basically ordered this investigation. Well you know it then that the president is certainly meet his views clear on that he he's called little witch hunt other things. But the attorney general said look he's he's look at things that gave him pause and end. They've warranted further review. But there's also an ongoing inspector general investigation going and about how the department conducted its itself. During that period of time when when the Russian investigation first came to be. That review its pending a group we just saw a letter yesterday that indicated. It could be coming out relatively soon they're just in the final stages of that and it will be. Mostly hundred acted and you know the whole point of that inspector general view is to provide some. Some some sort of since. Was anything improper done and we'll we'll know soon enough. Wasn't this looked into before he members of congress and investigated some of the origins. We've seen throughout the investigators network rates were unexpectedly my phone. Well you know that remains you know in and maybe that's sort of part of it to keep it unknown right that you can in. What what we've seen in effect by making this a criminal probe through. Review it's something that's intended to bring Terry transparencies of the process let's find out what happened let's show the people so we can have confidence in the process. The criminal probe is not intended at least at this stage. To be transparent at all it's supposed to be hidden from view the department will be encumbered from commenting they will be able to say anything about it's an ongoing criminal investigation now say yes for comment. And so. From the from here on out any questions about what their funding will be will be hitting that may sort of slow down our ability to learn. What's actually happened here and I'll issue a final report or their home in time. Or nothing. And so it if you know it they don't have to even do that at this point so it it could just remain unresolved. In in definitely and that's. We he sort of cuts against the grain of what it won't you know we thought this probe was mostly about about bringing some confidence and transparency to the process. But you're the inspector general hopefully will provides some of that. Aren't well Jack I know that you and your team we'll stay on and MS update. This new criminal promised just getting under way when looking for any attempt to move Willard up point and I think it's worth noting that we don't know what they're licking it so. It would be the sort of back tools that they'll have now subpoena is potential grand jury things like that. We don't know what they're after they may be looking for things to just. Tie up loose ends in their review with criminal tools that they didn't have access to before so. It could be something as simple as at or they could. Have have found something that it warrants potential prosecution and so it can be anywhere in the middle and we're just it's going to be in the dark about it. In a dark. And a wide scope we expect them to explore all options and ensure the president's. And these supporters are glad to know this is. Finally taking place has been a big pole and then pushed and he's definitely if you can really appreciate it. As you mentioned before there was an incredible service today in Baltimore to honor the life and legacy of congressman Elijah Cummings to former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Both spoke. They talked about Cummings kindness. Honor and dedication to fighting for justice. Here's some highlights from that service earlier to neck. And as we know from. Truly a testament. There is a tradition to leave the seat at the table for a live show. Might show up but our lives. Always made a seat at the table for others. He found himself to a high standard. And that is why I just called him the north star. Of congress. Are Guiding Light. All of this. I loved every minute room. Spent with him every conversation we overhead and loved his booming voice but we should hear him now. It is quiet times that night in the morning and we need courage. When we get this story that we don't know we can believe anymore you sit here. Our own lives and he threw us. What. Still small forwards. He keeps us going keeps us grateful. Pieces happy. And keeps us. I don't miss his fatherly advice. I would mrs. brotherly love. I won't miss his wisdom and compassion. He could find common ground with anyone willing to seek it wins him. And he liked to remind all of us that you can't get so caught up. It is who you are fighting that you forget. What. You are fighting for. Does he within the common sense would tell me hammering. Remember it to be greater than Japan. Transcend darkness and become the light to lead to better days. Concede to fight when all hope was lost. And have one big doesn't work. Usual walk at least he will be standing. Now falls on us to continue his work. Another young war isn't girls. And Baltimore. Across Maryland and across the United States and around the world. Right to would have a chance. To grow. And to flourish. That's all. We will honor. It's not we will remember. That's what he would hopeful. God bless the memory of. Very. Elijah Cummings. Steadily as service a worthy of the State's men there. That's all but that's although we haven't today before the briefing room Wheeling back on Monday have a great weekend. You can join us every day here in Washington I'm Mary Alice sparks thanks so much.

