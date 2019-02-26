Transcript for Pharmaceutical executives on Capitol Hill answer questions on rising drug costs

America has a problem with the high cost of prescription medicines. Whether it's about epi pen insulin or other prescriptions. In the thousands of letters that I received. I owns have made clear that high drug prices are hurt. I've heard from. People about skipping doses of their prescription drugs to make them last. Until the next paycheck. Of course I'm not a doctor but rationing is one medicine. Dozens home like to have safe prescription. For. Health and wellness. Americans want. This hearing is not about scapegoating. Scapegoating any one group regarding high drug call us. That's part were holding a series of bipartisan hearings on this issue. Without a doubt. Drug pricing is a complex issue. But I think we should also will be asking. Whether or not it is too complex or whether it should be so complex. We cannot allow anyone. To hide behind the current complexities to shield. The crew approached the boroughs. We've all seen. The finger pointing. Every link in the supply chain has gotten skew old it that finger pointing. But like most Americans. We are all I at least and I think you'll find most members of congress are sick and tired of the blame game. It's time then for solutions. One way or another we're going get some clarity. The American people deserve straight answers. And real solutions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.