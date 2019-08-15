Pick-up truck driven into group at Rhode Island protest

Video shows a pick-up truck being driven into a group of people at a protest outside Rhode Island's Wyatt Detention Facility. Minor injuries were reported.
1:07 | 08/15/19

Okay. A. Judge and.

