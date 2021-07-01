Transcript for ‘No place in our democracy’: Kamala Harris on Capitol violence

Wonder that the fundamental principles upon which America's democracy rests. The principle as sacred as a civic value can be. Is fidelity to the rule of law. In times of stability. That prince will can seem abstract. Like something out of a legal textbook that isn't relevant to our daily headlines. But in times of of people. We come to realize it's to appreciate. Just how vital the rule of law truly it is. What we saw yesterday. In our nation's capital. Was as the president elect has called. And assaults. On the rule of law. And it has no place. In our democracy. So I believe we must ask ourselves to questions about what happened yesterday. What went wrong. And how do we make it right. And I believe the answers require arrest recognize. That the challenges. We're facing an Arab country. Is about more than the actions. Of the few we watched yesterday. It's about how to Marie floor. How to which demands for. A justice system. That does not work equally for all. A justice system that is experienced. Differently. Depending on whether you're white or black. A justice system that is experienced. Differently. If you're rich or poor are. A justice system. That's different. Depending on whether you job requires you to take a shower before you go to work. Or requires you to take a shower when you come home after work. We witnessed. Two systems suggests. When we saw one that let extremists. Stormed the United States capitol. And another. That released tear cats and peaceful protesters. At some. The American people have expressed. Rightly. Outraged. We know this is unacceptable. Wien now. We should be better than its. The promise of our country. Is that all people. Will be treated equally. That's what the rule of line is supposed to be out. That's let the ideal. Of equal justice under law is all about. Like everyone here I've dedicated my career to helping a pull those principles to attempting to uphold those prints stiff helping. Builds a more just and equal America whether it was as San Francisco's district attorney are California's. Attorney general or United States senator. And that's what I have pledged to the president elect that I will do as vice press. The public servants we are announcing today. Have also dedicated themselves to building a more just and equal America. And the roles they want us you are some of the most important. In our country. And especially. Right. They will be responsible for pursuing tests. And insuring that all Americans. Are treated equally. They will be the guardians. Of our justice system. They will have the power to enforce our laws anymore fair. And more humane man. While also holding those who violate the law accountable. Whether they be ordinary citizens. Are law enforcement. They will help protect the rights of every voter in our country no matter wit their background or where they live. And they will restore. Integrity. And independence. To the department of justice and rebuild the American people's trust. In that most sacred institution. And I know they do this because these nominees at the experience. The judgment. And moral compass. That these rules to man. As well as an up biting commitment to supporting and dissenting the constitution. Of the United States of America. For many centuries the ideal of justice. As in symbolized. As a woman. Blindfolded with the scale and her hands. Air as a reason the eyes of that lady justice are covered. It's because. Our belief in what a system of justice it is says that it should not that justice should not to pent. And how you look. On the color of your skin on how much money you me it shouldn't depend. On where you were born or the language or grammar this speaks or what political party you belong to. Justice. Should be in parts. It should be fair. It should be applied equally. And president elect Biden. Along with this incredible team. We'll help to make sure it is bogus storing and strengthening the rule of law. That has always been and always will be the bedrock of America's democracy.

