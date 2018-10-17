-
Now Playing: Democratic Senate candidate would meet with Trump
-
Now Playing: Plane carrying Melania Trump turns around after 'burning' smell reported on board
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump reacts to missing journalist, Sen. Warren's DNA announcement
-
Now Playing: Backlash over Elizabeth Warren's DNA test
-
Now Playing: Suspicious letter sent to Republican Sen. Susan Collins' home
-
Now Playing: Trump tells Mattis 'I'm 100 percent with you'
-
Now Playing: 'That's treason!' Candidates clash over Taliban comment at Arizona Senate debate
-
Now Playing: Pompeo meets with Saudi leaders over disappearance of journalist
-
Now Playing: Painting depicts Trump sharing drinks with GOP presidents
-
Now Playing: Trump: Saudi crown prince 'totally denied any knowledge' of Jamal Khashoggi's fate
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: Georgia's gubernatorial race, health care debate and a 'pink wave'
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: Elissa Slotkin has a personal reason to run for Congress
-
Now Playing: President Trump to visit Florida
-
Now Playing: President Trump heads to Florida, Georgia
-
Now Playing: President Trump: 'Rogue killers' may be involved in journalist's disappearance
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren's DNA test shows Native American ancestry
-
Now Playing: Georgia senator accused of briefly snatching student's phone
-
Now Playing: Trump asks for proof of climate change
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s job-approval rating climbs
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Hurricane Michael aftermath 'total devastation'