Planned Parenthood drops out of Title X

Planned Parenthood has dropped out of federal program for low-income women over fight with Trump administration.
0:42 | 08/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Planned Parenthood drops out of Title X
Planned Parenthood will no longer accept funding from the federal government for family planning. Your organization does not want to follow new restrictions by the trump administration that would ban them from referring women for abortions. Planned Parenthood received about sixty million dollar from the program annually. They plan to use emergency funds to provide services. In Russia several radiation detection sites have gone silent following a deadly blast at a naval missile testing wearing. This is a weird story an independent organization that watches for nuclear testing violations says those stations stopped transmitting data within days of this accident. And that's sparking concern that Russia is trying to keep radiation levels under wraps Russian president Vladimir Putin claims that there's no threat from the explosion.

