-
Now Playing: White House press corps booted from its hotel in Vietnam
-
Now Playing: Trump announces recovery of US citizen held hostage in Yemen
-
Now Playing: Five dramatic moments from past congressional showdowns over health care
-
Now Playing: Cohen testifies on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Pharmaceutical executives on Capitol Hill answer questions on rising drug costs
-
Now Playing: Podesta discusses his meeting with Mueller, his hacked emails and Roger Stone
-
Now Playing: Drug CEOs defend high prices to Senate panel
-
Now Playing: Trump talks North Korea summit, China trade talks to US governors
-
Now Playing: Mike Pence reaffirms full support to interim Venezuelan president
-
Now Playing: President Trump departs for Vietnam for second summit with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart, lawmakers introduce bill for permanent 9/11 victim's fund
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Spike Lee calling his Oscars speech a 'racist hit on your President'
-
Now Playing: VP Pence tells Interim Venezuelan President Guaido 'we are with you 100 percent'
-
Now Playing: New York lawmaker wants to break state in half
-
Now Playing: Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax compares calls for his resignation to 'terror lynchings'
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to block President Trump from border wall money
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to scuttle Trump's national emergency over border wall funding
-
Now Playing: Dan McCready announces run in North Carolina's 9th district re-election
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to human trafficking charges involving close friend Robert Kraft
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices