Me. A. Welcome to the investigation I'm Chris wants to cure is on assignment but I'm very happy to have my friend and colleagues are suing your billionaire. It's really strange for me because last week then we had Lanny Davis in this week we have John Podesta. So it's two former Clinton advisors who are battle 25 years ago John Larry laughing I hit already laughing because actually I I tell everyone who is that all by hatred for Christmas chance flows through landing yeah. Pillows funny is the policy characters from 25 years ago just never leave there are all here again and on the trumps watching him maybe. And and but but it it's an amazing job. The blue one question before Cecilia talks about you because. I knew you when you were a chief of staff from the White House and a senior advisor to Clinton for all those years. And it was a battle between the White House and even the reporters in congress. Back then now I'd look at this trump White House so I said last week that this is like on steroids but. I think the big differences. President Clinton had advisors do it. Might be you know about the attacks are leaks or such or this president does it all himself for independent is that the crazy thing. Well I don't think any of us ever. Describes a media as the enemies of people are incited violence against the media at their rallies. Look we have contentious relationship during those days. But I think we handle it fairly and again tried to be on global and I think. When things that planning was known for was always advising just get the story out and I think that's what we're trying to do. But it was you know it was his it was a heated political battle and battle I think really for controls. Politics in the country that's what Clinton's impeachment was all about you know our strategy was trying to isolate. The investigations. And don't look by the media in the end be enough beginning with Whitewater but then you know ultimately. With the Lewinsky I'm matter. To isolated from the business a government from what the Press Secretary who is doing at the podium to concentrate on. I trying to get the job done for the American people. In some. Global I think why. President trump does this to drag it back into the White House make it everybody's pretty busy. Business in the White House makes it I think a lot harder for people confuse or jobs. I think we. Found. A way. Take. Have a team that was in the White House Counsel's Office has dealt with it every day you know my job was really to enforce that they had to make sure that. People kept their nose to the grind stone and I think one of the reasons that the American public stuck with. President Clinton needs a job approval rating during even during impeachment was in the sixties was 'cause they they got the fact that he is trying to do. On the work of the people and I think what trump the reason he stays in the forties notwithstanding. On the strong economy is that he inherited in his and it slipped whisk is that he can't. Get away. From. From there combat. That S at the heart of these investigation. Just formally introduce viewing and give our listeners a little bit of your background so they know where you're coming from here EU is mentioned it the served as the White House chief of staff not to President Clinton counselor to President Obama. Here currently it founder and director for the center of American progress. We know each other in my past life covering the Hillary Clinton Campaign where you were easy campaign chairman. At the risk of sending you into a fit of PT SD. When you play a sound for you from president trump July 26 teen at an event in Florida and while talking about on the back end. If it is Russia which is probably not nobody knows who it is but if it is Russia. It's really bad for a different reason because it shows how little respect. They have for our country when they would hacked into a major party. And get everything. But it would be interesting to see I I will tell you this rush if you're listening. I hope you're able to find there's 30000. Emails. That are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let's see if that happens. Okay I was shocked. To hear him say that Iran in particular to hell is he talking about or no. No because at that point we knew that the Russians had. Engaged in interference. They had half the DNC. It can later learned that they also have my personal email. But. We knew that they were actively interfering in the election. And we knew rule and we were making the argument the press was skeptical at that point. Find out the reason they were doing it was picked because they had someone they couldn't have probably imagine two. Beings. Nominee of a major party in this country and a couldn't have imagined a senior political figure. By taking an S since their side of all the foreign policy disputes from. I Ukraine to Europe and NATO to Syria. You can add someone who rejected. Bipartisan. Views about five go way the US pursue should proceed with respect. Two viewing. Russia as a competitor and instead kind of essentially embracing Putin's foreign policy. I got to ask you what it's like behind the scenes now at you know Hillary Clinton better than anybody is she coming to you going. How in the hell have you guys not gotten this onto the front pages yet. Are you screwing this why are they not taking you seriously what's happening. I think she was very frustrated by it you know and I think that it wasn't for lack of trying. I think we were both pushing. The argument. That Russia was in fact interfering on his behalf. And we are on television and I did. You know probably every Sunday show making this argument kill people were. Were actually surprised. How far we were going. Now in retrospect everything we're saying turns out to be true right. If you think the Obama administration culpable bilked I think they could've been. You know they finally. In. I did it took until October 7 on October 7 they finally. Came out. And issued a statement that they came up with from the Director of National Intelligence. And from the secretary of Homeland Security. That's said that Russia was in fact interfering in the election. That was the same day they started dropping. Emails that that they had hacked from me by the way where he lake's four weeks out from the can't company will probably at this point where from the election but you know it was from it was extremely frustrating costs I think that it's showed something that still not sure and particularly given. The people who now are in charge of a government. And I you know talk to both the house and Senate Intelligence Committee about. When you receive information through classified channels sometimes should your uncertain about how much you can tell the American public about what you know. Obviously. John brown and Jim clapper Jim call me. Odd new more than they were saying and notwithstanding. You know again this is grudge I bear against. Notwithstanding. Mr. colonies willingness. To talk publicly. And break precedent and break policy of the just department about. Hillary Clinton and her emails they're unwilling. Tip basically confirm what they knew. And I think that you know so I think. Could do I think depressed should've taken the sport seriously and done more during the election yes I do do I think that to some extent. They would have done more had the administration been more forthcoming that's probably true to you don't the most important thing is if we learn anything. And the Russians are getting ready fixed could think you hooked getting ready do this again. Picture McCabe seven in her review I don't know if it's in this book but he definitely shouldn't review that she actually. Could. Entertain the notion that Donald Trump. I think could be a Covert duties Covert agent at Russia and that is an enormous. Allegation that isn't that it's what what's sure what when you heard that what do you think. Well look I think. Look at this course of conduct. You know I always felt like a hoax intent. Trump were more on the financial side. And I think cubs beat its interest in because I think Dan and shift the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Has felt like that may be an issue that was left unexplored by the Muller investigation and they seem to be. Interest in in in pursuing that. And you know they were always trying to do business. On that side. But obviously. Trump has some Clinton about. Vladimir Putin's I don't think it's just that he admires. Did you authoritarian solo that seems to be true to. That he was always excuse him. Prudence conduct he always had some affinity for Russia where that came from whether. You know it was from compromise whether it's from the financial connections whether it was from. Some other Buteau. Relationship that he had winds cutouts for for Russia vase. The seem to be perfectly happy do. To encourage the Russians to interfere in our democratic process and end. In the end of the day they're they were rewarded for it because god trump sits in the in the the Oval Office tonight. I can see a lot of people listening to this right now wringing their hands at what your saying. And not to re litigate 2016 because you we've already all done that. But are you do you really think that Hillary Clinton lost the election because of rushed shot and not because of her candidacy in the way she campaign. Look I think that it was a tough campaign. And she bear some responsibility to campaign bears responsibility for that. The other hand she got. Deal more votes anybody ever running for president except Barack Obama in 2008 as you got three million more votes then Dan. Then Donald Trump did so I think that. We. Were unable. To convince. People. Coups. Economic fortunes have stalled or gone Dow. Particularly. That group of people in the upper midwest. Who had seen their. Good. Put some hope in the Obama presidency but had not seen their economic. You know fortunes bit improved we are unable to convince them. That she was going to be able to them do things differently and we paid serious price for that. So yachts campaign's fault maybe it's her fault but I think that. You know trump was and of peony in his own waves and effective candidate both in the primaries and in the general election. Bob Brady hate and division two I think the Russians. Were the cause I don't I think when you lose by those few votes in those three states. Hey you know everything counts if I had to put one my finger on one thing that I think was. Really turned the election right at the end it was it was really more Jim Conley statements. Find out that he had reopened email investigation that's when we really saw the race tighten again. And in the end of the day I think that probably. I didn't see an end yet at the very end. But test for between nineteen Roger Stone. He wrote an op Ed recently to despite my Italian or its vengeance doesn't run deep in my veins but I admit I smiled and Roger Stone whose arrest was announced forty want to happen to see happen or understand well I think Roger stones at Israeli prison quite frankly I think that. I think prosecutors have made. A prima facie case for certainly against him but I think he in the end of the day he can. He can strike anything and you know do his Nixon impression spite. You know maybe when the when the cell door clank chill pill feel a little bit more remorse do you think he knew about your track. 400. Do what they do I personally think that. Yes I do. You know there excuses. That they've come up with both he and and mr. accorsi who we asked to come up with some cover for don't don't. You know they fall apart when you actually look at facts so. Gail he claims he didn't. I think there's. Every indication that he for daddy daddy probably did but you know I think that's a question that. We'll get settled. In the course of of the trial and in this context I don't think it really matters because I think. Whenever he knew or didn't know he. Gave false both got false statements to the House Judiciary Committee and then tried. The end entry tried to cover up. If you read the indictment Mueller should of charged to him for that. I mean. Everything that everything Mueller is doing is charging people for lying but he's not charging. That says something that Cresson and Lisa you know what I mean that in the fifties you know web Wendy Webb when you're national security advisor your campaign chairman your deputy campaign chairman your longest political Sosa. You got mad here add and add your longtime own personal counsel are all charged with lying there should tell you something about the culture that Donald Trump is built around himself. I I hear you enough but you understand my point is. If he colluded if he knew about your hacked before right that's a big. Big deal that's let's see you know conspiracy to I think well fraud the election I mean I think. Yeah I'll tell trump says no collusion no collusion conclusion. When you step back. And you look at though 101. Context a 28 meetings. You know practically that meeting and in trump tower in in in June down junior saying. They had canned and setting up that meeting and and and saying you know that this is that this has scraped. I don't think is a real question that people could conclude. That there was no collusion the question does it doesn't rise to commit criminal conspiracy. And that's something that only mr. Mueller. No we sell or I think it did his job Indian for the day is to render a judgment about that. There's reporting that his investigation is about to wrap. Up at least his phase of the investigation. These cases will go on and proceed the southern district and New York. Case which involves mr. Cohen and others will go on the case. Involving what happened at. Inauguration and the inauguration committee. But you know mr. mobile wrap that up. We don't know what he's gonna say. But what you know we don't saying what if there's no smoking on what is there's no. The massive conclusion. I'm a cover up of a conspiracy of obstruction. Does the American public turn a page and move on would you would the Democrat I think I think walked away from this you know. I think there are again there are other investigations that are ongoing on deck that could I doubt I think are almost certainly proved troublesome for them. Administration I don't think. People are are ready to say that. This report to the attorney general is that is the last word because their trials are gonna continue to go on. There can be more indictments coming we don't know. He gets a it's Justice Department policy that I can't. Indict a sitting president if he basically says look we re add this to ground. Al Walters a lot of we don't. Inappropriate conduct conduct unbecoming a president in and it states but we can't make conspiracy case. You know I think then that the American public is gonna have to decide. Whether or. Donald Trump. Was fit temper mentally fit and whether he's the president they want full or whether they would. Are gonna vote him out of office but I think one way or the other. We ought to know what mr. Mueller says still the attorney general there's been a lot. Confusion about what the attorney general intends to do with the report but huge mr. Muller's obligation is only. Take issue a report saying why did we indict the people we did and why did we declined. Prosecuting. Others and I think there's no question that mr. Barnes can have to cough that up to help you were interviewed by a special counsel wants. And face time and your interaction with his investigators. Do you expect can we expect any big surprises out of the report. I won't speculate 'cause I have no idea what he's gonna do I know that when. I was interviewed. Even at that moment. I was and they didn't put their thumb on the scale one way or the other day ask me factual questions and I give them the best. To the best to my knowledge we answers to those questions so I couldn't tell which way they were going. And I suspect most of the people who have. Interacted. With. I'm with his team who are professional prosecutors. I don't know either so we'll just have to wait and see but I think. It again I think I have to say that they have seen a bunch of different special counsel should. And independent counsel's. I have in my years particularly during the during my yours with President Clinton handle things in different ways and I think you have to. Give attempt mr. Mullen that he's been extremely professional. Do you know could stormy Daniels and Michael Collins do you think that's an impeachable offense. Well the figures are two questions is it a crime and is it an impeachable offense so it she did it it seems to me like. Debt that. To the extent that there was a conspiracy a violent campaign finance laws which. Mr. Cohen. It moved got ensnared in India and and the Indian today pled guilty to there was more conspirators including the president who directed him to do it. Whether it's an impeachable offense is a question I think dad on members of the of the house represented speak to consider. Does it rise to the level. Of high crimes and missed demean yours that requires the removal from office and wheels of public except that. And I think that. There are a lot of people who think that just that crime itself should. My guess is that. Committee. And the house will demand more. I thinks that. If you're thinking about the things that the president has done as president. He is continuous. Interference. In this election. Seems to me good natured that's even more important. And should at least require the inquiry. By the house judiciary Jewish Judiciary Committee. As to whether trump was in fact obstructing justice or at least attempting to obstruct justice. And I think they will. Views that. In a way as a more serious. Crime because he was doing it asked president the United States so assume Mueller concludes. Any minute freely could happen. Now bar has to decide how much of this report to make public how much he made public congress needs to see the whole thing. Go to country is driven apart by deaths I think one of the only ways tip for people to feel like this is fair it's on the level. Is for the congress to have access to and the public should see everything that doesn't really need to remain classified hypothetically though. You think you would actually be saying this if this was your guy in office. I think that I lived through with my guy at office. Great. I don't think they go to Republicans for regional and I think the Republicans didn't hesitate without reading the Starr report. To wrote it on the Internet. Can I think. Don't do you believe we live with the consequences of that I think the only way to reassure both sides of the political spectrum. Five it is for the public to get to see what the product of mr. Muller's investigation looking might not help us maybe he'll say. You know whatever. You know there was a lot of shenanigans but none of it rises to the level of of a crime or of criminal intent. I don't shenanigans. I mean do you regret that is the campaign chairman of Hillary Clinton hiring. Play Clemson soon and Chris Steele to go often. Who knows who Chris Steele was talking to and Russia I mean. Did Federer grip. I think it's worth seeing for the record on this occurred without that direct knowledge of the campaign put us through our campaign counsel who is had a responsibility. Our outside council had the responsibility of doing some topless research day hired fusion. I do think it's quite different. Two tried out. You know this began as as an effort to unravel Trump's business dealings with Russia. John mr. Steele was professional. Someone that the FBI in other cases relied on. He had come out of British intelligence and was viewed as having good contacts so no I don't think it's the same. And soliciting information from the Russian government. A which was committing crimes. To obtain that information yet we forget sometimes. That those hacks. Were themselves. Crimes. And that you know I found myself on the receiving end of that and being a victim of a crime. And there then those are serious crimes that the that the Russian government. Was committed and you're a sense of how close Hillary Clinton is following. All these iterations in this investigation. I think she's tried. A move I'm as best she can I'm sure she's. I'm she sees she following them with interest and I think. Ill it's hard to get overlooked a loss like to ask a final question to go full circle. She erratic and no. You know I think. Job. I think she would emit a great president Franklin I thought that from the first sign on to the campaign and and on election night when we'd win we knew wasn't to be. But I think she is said that the shares in Nintendo running and I don't know and I got back caterer and award phone and I think. You know the country loses for the actress you have been fabulous president John Podesta thank you for being here thank you very much true. All right let's take a quick break we'll be right back. All right so where we're back here today and now we have our roundtable with Johnson to chief Matt mosque can r.'s special guest appearance Mary Bruce who is the congressional correspondent. Security BC. John Podesta actually had a lot to say in what did you guys think Manny he does not harbor. Resentment or anger towards anybody except for Roger Stone has what it sounds like he's gonna feel because sting of door as it hits and has on his way to jail because he really go somewhere grown used to remove all that was clear. I was actually and asked Chris because you know for you can you know John Podesta. From yesteryear with the first round of clintons and what what was that like. For you to speak Tim now about. This case. We'll listen I think John Podesta is right though about what he set about twenty years ago purses now I mean he led a White House in the very Smart way. Compartmentalize. Things. The people who dealt with scandal verses the president himself and he was very Smart. And he and I he'd only get angry at me twenty years ago but I never really dealt with them directly. Mike McCurry and Lanny Davis and all these guys doing that's who he's very Smart tactician. So the when he looks at this White House he he knows what they're doing right and what they're doing wrong. And and it's interesting though we blames that that's to me was the most interesting thing out of that is he blames James combing. For the loss of the election not. The Russians. Really I mean listen you can believe we all remember that day having trouble almost came out skipping in New Hampshire wouldn't call me an answer they're reopening the investigation I mean I remember waiting their for an hour and a half. In Manchester that are trying to throw what's he going to do. Like he was just balancing because he felt that was a big gift only gave them one the only gives he really got to and I thought he said there are ways. In an election that was as close as this one was. Everything made a difference and so I think. There is some part of him that must see this as a contributing factor not just the Komi. Investigation but also that's. Do you think he'd feels that. An investigation Muller reports going to be disappointing did you sense that from him. From his point of view or was let me I. I didn't get a sense that he really knew what it was me clearly wants the whole thing out there right. I mean that did me wrong I think get a feeling that he had a really add two more weight or another no I mean I think he has a narrow window into it because we know as he said he was interviewed. But about a very narrow portion of this. And honestly it sounded like when he. C.'s Roger Stone sitting in front of the jury that's going to be his habeas moments on that let's bring Mary and her because I actually. This week. He's going to be a big. Week. Can Capitol Hill because of certain guys showing up on Wednesday for a and I. It gave its much delayed that Michael Cohen is finally getting making his appearance before three committees. Coming up to speak not just before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the ones that he lied to which of course congress does not take too kindly to their eager. To have another stab him but also. Coming into into the house I am gonna see him publicly speaking out before the oversight committee this is the first chance that they will have to get a stab him. And remember I mean they are gonna wanna talk to him yes of course about hush money payments to aid to do these women who alleged they had affairs with the president. But they can ask about any. It is going to be incredibly. Wide range and it is sort of the first time that that they hill will get a chance to digging into so many. Of these questions because of course Michael Cohen you know. It be when you marry a talking to members up there and there. You know we know Michael's been up there the last couple days has been meeting with them going through potentially guess what it's going to be like for him but. Where do you think their focus is going to be in these hearings each one is different yet for the one that we're gonna see the public corner on Wednesday. What is. Do you think that one is going to be whittling that dividend zoom in. On the committees. They committee I mean oversight is a large committee so and keep in mind he had -- and this is still a congressional hearings that time is limited and they've made very clear in the run up today's that there are some limitations right that they can't. Asked because the Mahler investigation is still ongoing that they fully expect that there areas. We're calling kind going to have to say look I simply can't answer that position I went public on how they really gonna they are about arming the club if you're a Democrat yes. The Democrats care about everything. And they want to get to the bottom of yes eat at DD issues that he may have been misleading. About previously. But this is a man who knows a lot about the big Trump Organization about the trump family. Leave the US is stakes are this is a guy was by Trump's side for so many years so. They want to know about at all. I think Republicans of course when you talk to them they say the look this is a charade they say especially since he's going to be limited in what he can say given the ongoing. Special counsel probe that that we don't Democrats are just bringing him up there to take kind of parade around these issues. But if you're Democrat you've got a long list of bold twenty wanna get. Do you think the content and congressional Democrats to have purposely on Wednesday while the president is sitting in. Suggesting there's some politics apply here. Definitely you know on the federal and I want now RA in Washington and I've been arm around Washington a very long time you would never do this while the president was conduct. Dean forty certainly lets them keep. Certain issues in the spotlight while the president would much rather be focused on other issues abroad but keep in mind that they also but initially wanted to have this hearing several weeks ago. And that Colin offered to various hearings various explanations for why he couldn't appear and has now decided to do these back to back appearances on the hill. Is this the start of a new chapter are we gonna start seeing. Show hearings these big moments where all of the people whose names we now know from the mall or investigation. Are gonna shuttered appearing one at a time in front of congress and what's it going to be like. In short yes you are going to cede the hill try essentially. To re create the special counsel's probe in many ways they want to get to the bottom of what they say is an administration that's been able to operate unchecked. For the last two years and they feel that now that Democrats have power in the house that this is their chance that they are going to be bringing up. People were close to the president you know close to these issues that the investigation is focusing on. And yet while Republicans will argue that these are show hearings Democrats will say that it's long overdue is there going to be competition between the realities. Who gets. And again that meant when Michael Cohen who has the big moment with Jenna Flynn some of these key players all of these chairman wants. Have the first step irate and you do have certain competition I would say and in many ways in conflict between some of these various committees whose wedding day well well look they also say that they are Chris some of them are coordinating some some committees that are more bipartisan than others. Senate Intel for one is cities managed to maintain still a bipartisan. Investigation into some of these issues others are mark contentious. But look oversight is made very clear in particular that they are going to come out strong I think on some of these issues and that's why I think you're seeing Cohen come publicly before them for this first big blockbuster. And when this report comes out or doesn't come around gore is out. Whenever that report may mean yeah though Mueller report. Boo hoo that's Jerry Nadler is he grabs the ball yes but remember worst trying to figure out exactly what does congress get to because we know that whenever the attorney general is informed of the day the findings the report. PM IC report loosely. They then need chairman and the ranking members of the judiciary committee's AM on the house and the senate side will receive some kind of information about what whether that means a full report is communicated to them. We don't know what does that look like is this that they go to that Justice Department and going to some secret reading room and pour over whatever the special counsel may have found. Is it that they get bullet point it summary we just don't know and then what do we get as reporters and the public. And we don't know yet Mary didn't chairman Nadler. Actually reach out to the Justice Department yet then ask for all the evidence and then Muller a team has collected but they can do that for. There is some precedent for that going back to Watergate where did the chairman Ken request all of that evidence be turned over what we do Rio. Is that the hill is made very clear that they are going to want smaller on the hill they're gonna want to hear from him directly what he's found. And they are likely to request that all of the evidence be turned over in one way or another thing that's actually me a public hearing them. We can hope. Perfect and I'm and I'm sure that that the chairman would like that. But I'm also sure giving the sensitivity adds that nature of this investigation that you're likely to see some open some closed. So if you're a Republican. And this is all gonna happen this is going to be the hearings to take out president trump because Democrats are in command who. Republicans do during this. Well I pushed back on that initially mean I don't know if Democrats say this in these are to take out the president remembered me they know that they're treading lightly here in some ways because. They feel that the oversight is necessary and a long time coming. John Bethesda didn't think the stormy Daniels. Campaign finance violation is worth going towards impeachment he definitely did not suggests yet. And remember that Gil has been very I'm not disputing what you did there are certainly democratic members who have made very clear. With some colorful language at that that that's what they're after here. But they also know that if they want to move in that direction first about that they want to see what Mueller has found or has not found. And that they then need to eight trying to recreate this in a public setting because it they don't ever want to move towards impeachment. You're going to need to have some public opinion on your side and you not gonna get that unless you have these public hearing. One thing they've already made clear is that they planned to move. The campaigns you know Muller is focused solely on the campaign the congressional investigation seemed to be focused. Moving forward on conduct while trump is in the way I actually that story map that you did recently about. Yeah this is about Michael Flynn and his effort to get. Now I I remember when we can't leave it is okay you look. I drink and I certainly agree that I don't and I thought it was a very hard clearly remember everywhere in the nova de you're being. That is story is about is actually a perfect example of this that the oversight committee is looking at. How nuclear technology was potentially going to be shared with Saudi Arabia they want to look at the actions and drug administration seeking going forward. It is a really good point and it's a challenge at the committee's faces well because river you know not just these committees are have got a different mandates when it comes to their oversight in their investigations. And they're having to make some difficult decisions now how much backward looking do you do and how far back do you go or do you focus on. Current issues that you feel need oversight and more scrutiny. And there's a lot I mean that the good to do lists you know in front of some of these chairmen are quite lengthy answer to be agency which committees focused more on the past and which go more. Forward looking so if I'm playing congressional bingo. And I want to win. And I want to cheat off Mary verses she what do you think are going to be forget we know Mueller to ground there doesn't mean people do I mean. If I was playing at home. Besides smaller besides rush of size all the stuff. What do you think you're gonna be let's go to top 23 things that they're gonna go back to match point we gathered over the past two years I wouldn't interrupt and say trump hotel. It's gonna conflicts and injects it seems that business news this is part of the reason I think the White House rightfully so it should be a little freaked out. Because it's not just Russia it's not just the campaigns it's. Conflicts of interest it's the family it's looking at a lot of what I put in you know I would say it's cabinet secretaries behaving badly. You have a lot of policies that they want to look at two what is driving the president to make some of these decisions to roll back certain regulations who's benefiting. From a lot of these actions that he's taking silly young due to travel issue again like who took young private planes have absolutely so we go back through that. Big kids yeah only coming out go. Whose book coming out about Jared and a vodka that could raise some eyebrows and to people's congress but you think like Sheridan of uncle and other members of the family they get called back up for these committees it's state Carolina I don't you think so absolutely I can definitely Syria especially Jared but that Eric David and Jared did I think one interview with house Intel behind closed doors. But when you like Don junior went indeed three right he did set an Intel senate judiciary and house Intel I mean. How they justify seeing how hey guess what we should come back again. Well I think it's not only is it. There the theater of it especially if it's done in public because none of those have been done in 200 years so that there's the theater aspect of it. But also we've become sort of a new word to how. I'm usual it is to have the president's family business continue to operate literally on Pennsylvania Avenue right down the street from the White House. And I don't think congress is ready to overlook that just yet. And it's also why it remembered they're going to be gone after taxes. And their party's new laying the ground work. To get the president's tax which committee goes first are those is that wheezing means is that financial services like who actually says we are certainly early RTC ways and means they they have. And so that that chairman could right now. There's actually get the president's tax returns but they're trying to make the ground work and lay the case for why they feel it's necessary for them to take what. The steps that they have the authority do but that they've never done before I. I think it's Kissinger saying that. Here we are on the cusp of the closing of the Mueller chapter we think that chapter is closing in what you can tell from talking to Mary. And what she's seeing on the hill as just beginning this is no this is not the end of the story but that's the perfect way. And in this podcast and so I'm gonna I'm gonna have a professional who are goodbye today merry taken away the pressure is on for Chris last. At Johns and Gigi and Matt Roth thanks for joining us for another episode of the investigation has this story continues to develop and we'll be reporting more episodes. To give you the insider look into the league is breaking news in the Mueller investigation be shorting it subscribe and leave us reading thanks to producers behind the scenes here Trevor Hastings Caitlin Palmer and Lee were tasking for my colleagues here with me when I'm Mary Bruce we'll see you next time on the investigation.

