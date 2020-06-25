Police reform stalls in the Senate

More
Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., discusses a majority of Democrats voting down debate on a GOP police reform bill amid nationwide protests calling for change.
8:18 | 06/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police reform stalls in the Senate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:18","description":"Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., discusses a majority of Democrats voting down debate on a GOP police reform bill amid nationwide protests calling for change. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71440308","title":"Police reform stalls in the Senate","url":"/Politics/video/police-reform-stalls-senate-71440308"}