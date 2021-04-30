Transcript for Policing reform legislation gets renewed push on Capitol Hill

Relatives of George Floyd and other black man killed by police say they're optimistic after going to Washington to discuss police reform. The families were invited to the White House to meet with some of president Biden's top advisors. After Biden urged congress to pass the policing bill named after Floyd by may 25. The first anniversary of his death they also met with a bipartisan group of senators on Capitol Hill attorney Benjamin Crump described the meetings as emotional an engaging. He said the lawmakers made a commitment to the families to pass meaningful legislation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.