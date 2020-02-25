Transcript for Pompeo accuses China of hiding coronavirus details

We also want to prod the brave. Reporters who are covering the spread of corona virus for more on itself. Expelling our journalists exposes once again the governance issue that led to SARS and now the corona virus namely censorship. You can have deadly consequences. Had China permitted its own report journals and medical personal speak and investigative freely Chinese officials and other nations would have been far better prepared to address the challenge. Similarly the United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime. May have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country. As of yesterday afternoon around was second only to China in corona virus deaths. All nations including Iran should tell the truth about the corona virus and cooperate with international aid organizations.

